Public campaign financing in L.A. can't be 'incumbency protection'

The amount of money candidates must raise to be eligible for public funds — $25,000 in council races — is not changing. But they’ll need to collect more than twice as many contributions to hit that threshold — 217 instead of 100. That’s because only the first $115 of any donation would count toward the $25,000 threshold, down from the current $250. The idea is to tie eligibility for matching funds to a candidate’s ability to draw financial support from ordinary members of the community, rather than from deep-pocketed donors and special interests.