Medi-Cal benefits were cut in the Great Recession. It's time to restore them

One possible answer is to renew the tax on managed-care organizations that is set to expire at the start of the next fiscal year, July 1. The tax, which generates money for Medi-Cal that the federal government then matches, raises about $1.5 billion a year. When combined with the state funds Newsom has proposed to spend, that would be more than enough to cover the subsidies’ cost and help extend Medi-Cal to more Californians. The Trump administration had pushed back on such taxes, and Newsom didn’t seek to renew the state’s version for fear of jeopardizing other healthcare-related assistance the state is seeking from the feds. But with the administration approving Michigan’s proposal for a tax similar to California’s, the door seems open for the state to continue the levy, as it should.