United Airlines Memorial Coliseum is crass and depressing, but a deal is a deal

As it is, the official reopening, along with the name change, is just months away, and it’s in extremely bad faith to try to pull the rug out from under the USC deal now. United has said that changing the stadium’s name to what the parties initially agreed on is “the key provision” of the agreement and has suggested that it might walk away from the naming deal if USC can’t abide by the original terms. That would leave USC with a big financial hole. The university and the commission are working on finding a compromise, but you can bet United will not view “United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium” — which was Hahn’s suggestion — as worth $69 million.