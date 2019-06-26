Bodies pile up at the U.S.-Mexico border while Washington dithers on immigration

Washington has failed utterly to find solutions; it does little but bicker over how to address the problem. That stasis precedes Trump’s ascension, and it is a disheartening indictment of our dysfunctional political system in which elected officials are incapable of moving beyond partisanship to forge responsible solutions even in the face of a growing humanitarian crisis. Voters bear some of the blame for not demanding more of them, and for continuing to elect politicians who refuse to give ground even when lives are at stake. Trump and his anti-immigrant advisors have filled that void with appallingly draconian policies, apparently believing that making people miserable by holding them in substandard conditions and separating them from their children will dissuade others from entering the U.S. to ask for help. Beyond being ineffective — the migrants are still coming — it is grotesquely inhumane. If we, as a nation, do not raise our voices in collective outrage, we are complicit.