Shark fins belong on sharks, not in trophy rooms or soup

The U.S. has long prohibited shark finning in its own waters — and the European Union, Canada, Australia and some other countries have similar bans in their waters. But it still occurs in international waters and those of other nations. The state of California did its part to stanch the commercial traffic in fins by passing a law in 2011 that bans the possession or sale of shark fins. Currently, 11 other states have similar bans in place. But that hasn’t stopped the international export of fins to the other 38 states, some of which, then, become hubs in the U.S. for commerce in shark fins.