A federal judge just helped slow Trump’s ‘drill everywhere’ oil policy

A federal judge this week ordered the Trump administration to redo environmental reviews of oil and gas leases on several hundred thousand acres of federal lands in Wyoming that were approved by the Obama administration in 2015-16, agreeing with environmental groups that the Bureau of Land Management failed to properly estimate the leases’ impacts on climate change. The judge also blocked approvals of drilling permits on those lands until the new studies are done, a move that could at least slow the Trump administration’s wrongheaded efforts to increase oil and gas production on federal lands at a time when the nation and the world face devastating effects from burning too much of those fuels for far too long.