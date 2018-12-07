End the O.C. DA's DNA database PDQ

The intrusion is not merely that a person is pressured into giving a cheek swab. It is that in doing so, that person gives up to the government permanent access to his or her genetic code, which is the most personal and private sort of information. A person cornered into surrendering that material becomes part of a permanent database of suspects — a sort of biological dragnet — to be examined at will by prosecutors. It’s like being on parole or probation forever, but without necessarily having been found guilty of anything.