Pardoning convicted or accused war criminals would be an insult to Memorial Day

In other contexts, Trump has seemed to yearn for the days when official brutality was tolerated or even expected. In remarks in 2017 to police cadets on Long Island in New York, the president suggested that officers needn’t protect the heads of suspects they’re pushing into police cars. (“You can take your hand away, OK?”) In April of this year, he lamented that U.S. military forces deployed on the border with Mexico “can’t act like a military would act because if they get a little rough, everybody would go crazy.”