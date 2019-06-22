Probation and parole are supposed to be alternatives to incarceration, not engines for it

Probation and parole conditions are layered on to the many other barriers that states and the federal government erect that prevent successful reentry, like prohibiting former offenders from applying for food or housing assistance, or preventing them from acquiring certain professional licenses. The combination of some conditions and restrictions is especially perverse. How, for example, can a parolee comply with a requirement that he be employed, when at the same time, his conviction makes him ineligible for any job that pays enough to allow him to get an apartment and provide for his family?