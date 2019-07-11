Mike Pompeo’s new panel on human rights is unnecessary and maybe dangerous

Critics also have pointed to language in the Federal Register announcing the formation of the commission. It said that the panel would offer “fresh thinking about human rights discourse where such discourse has departed from our nation’s founding principles of natural law and natural rights.” The term “natural law” has several connotations, but it has been invoked by religious opponents of same-sex marriage and contraception. (For example: “Contraception violates the natural law because contraception acts against the natural end, or goal, of sexual intercourse, which is the coming to be of new human life,” says an article on the website of the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology.)