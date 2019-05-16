Some court decisions deserve to be overruled. Roe vs. Wade isn’t one of them

The court made that clear in its 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which upheld the “essential holding” of Roe. The majority wrote that “for two decades of economic and social developments, [people] have organized intimate relationships and made choices that define their views of themselves and their places in society, in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail. The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives.”