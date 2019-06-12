L.A. County needs to finally get serious about revamping juvenile probation

No governmental department can oversee itself, and the Board of Supervisors has demonstrated that it lacks either the bandwidth or the will — or perhaps the unity — to do the job directly. At the very least, the Probation Department ought to be subject to an oversight commission, as opposed to the current situation, in which the commission is subject to the whim of the department. The new Probation Oversight Commission should have power to compel production of data, documents and testimony in order to properly advise not just the board but also the public on the department’s progress.