L.A. renters deserve a ‘right to counsel’ for evictions

So, how big should the program be? Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed spending $1 million this year to begin providing free legal representation to low-income renters at risk of being evicted. Others have suggested annual budgets of up to $40 million to provide more services to more Angelenos. While Los Angeles would benefit from keeping more tenants in their homes, city leaders would be wise to focus their dollars on assisting the poorest tenants who are the most vulnerable to the pressures of the real estate market, and the most likely to become homeless through no fault of their own.