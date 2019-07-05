Santa Monica’s recycling center closure is a sign of what’s to come

There’s still a strong domestic market for the cans and bottles collected as part of California’s bottle bill, but not for paper and plastic. For example, mixed paper used to sell for $100 per ton; now it’s bringing in $10 a ton. Some cities, such as San Diego, are sucking up the costs to continue their programs in the hope that the market will get better. Others have stopped accepting material for which they can’t find a buyer. And at least one city, Deltona, Fla., decided to scrap its recycling program altogether rather than pay the higher costs. It probably won’t be the only one to do so.