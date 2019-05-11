California's extreme housing crisis calls for extreme measures. That includes SB 50

For years, rents have increased far faster than incomes, so that more working people are being driven out of their homes. Some are moving away from cities, farther from their jobs, while others have been priced out of the state altogether. Some are living in cars, RVs, on the couches of friends and families, or on the streets. Gentrification and displacement are taking formerly affordable rental units off the market, and restrictive zoning rules along with high building costs and anti-development sentiment have made it increasingly difficult to create new affordable housing. California needs to build 180,000 units of housing each year just to keep up with demand, but it has has averaged only 80,000 a year over the last decade. Even workers with jobs that pay well are finding that the dream of buying a home is out of reach.