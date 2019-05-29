The Supreme Court protects (some) criticism of the police

The troopers claimed that Bartlett was drunk and disorderly and that he interfered in the questioning of a teenager about whether he and his underage friends had been drinking. Bartlett denied that he was drunk or disorderly. He said that the real reason he was arrested was that he refused to speak to one of the troopers and criticized the other. Bartlett said that when he was arrested and handcuffed, the first trooper said, “Bet you wish you would have talked to me now.”