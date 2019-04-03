The White House should come clean on security clearances

Of course it is difficult not to savor the irony in a White House whistleblower’s claim that the Trump administration improperly granted security clearances to more than two dozen individuals. As a candidate, Donald Trump claimed that Hillary Clinton’s use of a insecure private email server to transact State Department business was corruption “on a scale we have never seen before.” Now, after all those years of “lock her up” chants, Trump’s own administration stands accused of playing fast and loose with the nation’s secrets.