Why should women — or men — have to register for the draft?

The nation spends more than $23 million a year to register young men and to maintain the database of their information. Sure, that’s chump change in the federal budget. In peacetime that database is primarily used to recruit volunteers and to verify that young men have registered for Selective Service (failing to do so can result in the denial of financial aid for college, a government job or other benefits). And it’s questionable how useful this mass database would be for a military increasingly reliant on highly specialized skills for 21st-century warfare.