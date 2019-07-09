Diesel trucks are among California’s biggest polluters. Smog-check them

Yet as of now, state regulators have no good way to make sure trucks’ emission controls are regularly inspected and repaired. New trucks are required to demonstrate that they meet emissions standards, but after that, the state relies on random inspections at border crossings and weigh stations, where officials look for visibly soot-belching exhaust stacks. Fleet owners are supposed to check their trucks once a year to make sure their vehicles aren’t pumping out smoke, but such a visual inspection can’t curtail invisible pollutants that foul the air.