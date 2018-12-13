Speed kills. So do carbon emissions. So why does California give free rein to leadfoots?

Nevertheless, under the state law, local police cannot use radar guns or other electronic devices to ticket speeding drivers — which is a key way to curtail dangerous driving — unless the city conducts regular surveys of traffic flow. The speed limit must then be set at the level 85% of the drivers complied with, rounded to the nearest 5 mph. If a traffic survey logs 100 trips down a street, the limit would be set just below the 15th fastest time recorded. As a consequence, cities often have to raise speed limits in order to enforce them with radar guns.