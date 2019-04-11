Was this man sentenced to death because he is gay? The Supreme Court should take up that question

The Supreme Court has ruled in previous cases that evidence of racial prejudice influencing a jury’s decision can be used by a defendant to appeal for a new trial, even if the evidence is discovered after the defendant was convicted. Rhines argues that the same logic should apply to decisions weighted by anti-gay bias. We agree. It could turn out after proper appellate hearings that the discussions were not as vile as Rhines portrays them, or that prejudice did not, in fact, weigh on the sentencing recommendation. But justice requires that Rhines at least be able to have a court review whether he was, indeed, sentenced to death not because of what he did, but because of who he is.