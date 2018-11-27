If you want to see what failed U.S. immigration policy looks like, visit Tijuana

President Trump has declared that the people squeezed into this encampment are part of an assault on the U.S. border. On Sunday he was, for a few minutes, right. About 500 migrants, nearly all from Central America, made a run for the crossing. Given the hundreds of Mexican soldiers and police on the south side, the hundreds of U.S. border agents and police on the north side, and all that fencing in between, the effort was doomed from the start. But it succeeded in grabbing attention, as U.S. agents fired tear gas at a small group of men, women and children, sending them back to the Tijuana side of the dry border riverbed.