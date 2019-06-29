Trump’s new rules on Title X and abortion referrals are absurd. How did judges miss that?

The most surprising rationale the 9th Circuit panel gave for lifting the injunctions was that keeping them in place — while court cases slog on — harmed the government more than it harmed the clinics subjected to it. That’s not true. The most dramatic element of the new rule requires recipients of Title X funding to completely separate any abortion services they provide from the other healthcare services they offer — both financially and physically. This is not something the government has required for the last two decades. Health and Human Services had allowed clinics to carry out their Title X services and abortion services in the same locations — with shared waiting rooms, staff, light bills, etc. — as long as the funds were properly pro-rated. Now, clinics will suddenly be forced to overhaul their entire infrastructures, find new space, change their administrative practices. That’s unquestionably harmful.