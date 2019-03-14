Why was the FAA so late to deplane from Boeing’s 737 Max?

Most other countries evidently felt it was bad enough that two new planes of the same model would crash shortly after takeoff in the clear light of day, one near Indonesia last November and the second in Ethiopia on Sunday. After the first crash, Boeing warned airlines that a new stabilizing system on the plane meant to detect and respond to a dangerous loss of lift could, under some conditions, improperly send the aircraft into a dive. It also planned a software update to address the problem. Then the second crash happened, causing some to worry that the sensor malfunction had claimed both planes.