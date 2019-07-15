Rebuking Trump for his naked bigotry is the least Washington can do

But by all means, hand him a blunt rebuke — for demeaning civic discourse, dividing his country and passing off prejudice as plain-spoken wisdom. When he tweeted on Sunday that the four progressive members of the House known as “the Squad” — Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts — should “go back” to the “crime-infested places from which they came,” he not only betrayed (as if it was any secret) his visceral dislike of immigrants but also engaged in a bigoted trope about members of minority groups not being real Americans, even when they’re born in the United States.