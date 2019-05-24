Trump to Harriet Tubman: Don't get uppity

Maybe Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin is correct when he says the reason for delaying the long-planned Harriet Tubman $20 bill is that he’s got his hands full at the moment fighting counterfeiting. It’s possible, right? The same way it’s possible that Barack Obama was born in Kenya without knowing it, or the same way it’s possible that President Trump was denied a majority vote of the American people in 2016 because of rampant voting fraud.