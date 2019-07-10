No, we shouldn’t dip into California’s unemployment funds to help striking workers

The point is to provide a small amount of help to laid-off workers — $450 a week or 50% of the individual’s previous salary, whichever is lower — that helps them stay afloat without sapping their incentive to find a new job. That’s a pathetically small amount, considering the state’s cost of living. And yet the state’s insurance fund couldn’t afford to pay even that much during the last recession, forcing the state to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government in order to satisfy the need. It paid off that debt last year, but employers are still being assessed the maximum tax rate plus a 15% surcharge because the fund is dangerously low on reserves.