USC has investigated its recent scandals. Now it should release the results

The university is now ensnared in yet another scandal: As all the world knows, a high-ranking athletic administrator and three coaches stand accused of taking bribes to help wealthy parents get their kids into the school as fake athletic recruits. Interim President Wanda Austin said the university would conduct its own investigation into the admissions cheating scheme — and that study too should be made public. USC officials said Monday that the school cannot release any information while the U.S. Justice Department investigation is underway, and that’s fine. But this can’t be another secretive study that only gets aired behind closed doors.