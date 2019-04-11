DMV needs to stop censoring your vanity license plate

The DMV believes differently. People requesting personalized plates have to explain on the application the meaning of the phrase they want. And the DMV lists as many reasons to turn someone down — seven — as the number of characters allowed on the plate. Forbidden phrases include terms of lust, depravity, prejudice, hostility, contempt and profanity, in English or any other language. Just imagine all the possible ways to be offensive. Even the DMV acknowledged that in its letter to Kotler, saying it’s difficult to balance an individual’s constitutional right to free speech “while protecting the sensibilities of all segments of our population.”