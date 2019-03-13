U.S. women's soccer outperforms the men in every way possible. Why are they paid less?

But this case will not be as easy to unravel as one involving two workers on the same automobile assembly line, because of the way FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, distributes revenue from World Cup games. The fact is, the men’s World Cup brings in much more money for both FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation than the women’s World Cup — and that’s how the federation justifies the pay differential. The women, in turn, argue that the federation should share more of the pot with them even if more of the revenue comes from men’s soccer. In their view, it’s as if the workers on an assembly line making compact cars were paid less than those on a different assembly line making luxury cars, because the compacts bring in less revenue for the company.