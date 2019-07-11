Nancy Pelosi could have it worse. AOC and the 'Squad' have nothing on the Freedom Caucus

Progressives had wanted Pelosi to fight harder for the House’s proposal, which would have attached more strings to the money and forced the administration to treat migrant detainees better. Time was not on the progressives’ side, though — the administration desperately needed more money to handle the surge of families coming across the border. Pelosi was also being pressed by moderate Democrats to embrace the compromise their Senate colleagues had negotiated, which prompted some sharp-elbowed tweets by progressives, such as the one Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) aimed at the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus: