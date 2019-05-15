Women of Alabama, do us a favor and vote out all those men trying to outlaw abortion

I’m sick of this uneven playing field and I hope other women are too. Men still have an unfair advantage in lawmaking, and they are using it to our detriment. Collectively, women make up just a quarter of U.S. state legislators. In only one state are women a majority of the legislators. That would be Nevada, which recently ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. And don’t get me started on the sad state of representation among governors. There are nine at the moment and just 44 in all of American history, according to a Wikipedia count.