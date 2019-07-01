Democrats and Republicans both want to end surprise ER bills. Good luck with that

I don’t fault Democrats for pushing to fix the problems in the ACA-created state insurance exchanges that the Trump administration has exacerbated in its zeal to pull younger, healthier people into cheaper, less comprehensive policies. The question is whether they have their eyes on a bill that can pass the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed into law or on a measure they can campaign on. Passing the HELP Committee’s bill into law, after all, will give Trump the chance to crow about how he solved the problem of surprise ER bills.