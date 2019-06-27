Congress scrambles to agree on border money to help migrants

House Democrats are divided over whether to support a White House-approved bill to respond to the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is urging Democrats to support an already-passed Senate bill, but with changes designed to put restrictions on how the $4.5 billion in aid is parceled out.
The tweaks would also eliminate funding, included in the Senate version, for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The moves are designed to win support from progressives, who say the Senate bill is not strong enough and includes money to help President Trump continue his border crackdown.
But centrist Democrats want to quickly approve the Senate bill because it has a sure shot of getting to Trump’s desk. They are also concerned that the ICE restrictions would claw back funding for the agency’s anti-human-trafficking work.
The stakes are significant: Lawmakers in both parties are reluctant to leave town for a weeklong holiday recess without approving new funding for the border crisis. House Democrats had hoped to vote on the bill Thursday, but by midday, they had to cancel a procedural vote on the bill because of lack of support.
The discord between moderates and progressives has put Pelosi in the position of trying to negotiate a package that wins their support as well as the White House and Senate. She held an hour-long phone call with Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday to try to broker an accord, according to a Democratic aide.
“The humanitarian emergency at our southern border challenges the conscience of America, and we must act,” Pelosi wrote in an emotional appeal to rank-and-file Democrats that repeatedly called them to act “for the children.”
“For the children, we must do the best we can,” she wrote.
Two groups of moderate Democrats — the Blue Dog Coalition and the Problem Solvers Caucus — said they support the Senate bill.
“No bill is perfect, but the Senate bill is a bipartisan piece of legislation and we should pass it in the House as well and move forward,” said Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.). “No congressperson should be allowed to go home for July 4 until the issue is resolved and the legislation is passed.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), backed by White House support for the bipartisan Senate bill, says he will not budge.
“It’s not going to happen. We already have our compromise,” he said. The Senate bill “is the only game in town. It’s time to quit playing games. It’s time to make a law.”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed Democrats for the delay.
“They falsely claimed all year that the situation at the border was a ‘manufactured crisis’ and denied desperately needed humanitarian funding for months,” she said in a statement. “The administration sent its request for emergency funding eight weeks ago, but there was no action.”
Several House Democrats indicated Thursday that they’re torn over whether to support the modified Senate bill.
“The answer is not no action,” said Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Menlo Park). “Every bill has its shortcomings. They are designed by human beings. There are compromises in it.”
Times staff writer Noah Bierman contributed to this report.