Republicans discover the joy of regulating the internet

I am not a lawyer, but I am fairly confident that Nunes’ complaint gets the law wrong right off the bat when it states at the top of its second page that Twitter is an “information content provider” under Section 230. It is not — it is an “interactive computer service,” the sort of service that the law specifically shields from liability. But in an attempt to color the court’s analysis, the complaint argues that Twitter develops content by censoring some users while also failing to enforce its rules, “shadow-banning conservatives” (like Nunes) and “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”