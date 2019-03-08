Ilhan Omar is reminding House Democrats how hard it is to be in charge

All you liberals who delighted at the many times Republican Speakers John Boehner (R-Ohio) and Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) were undermined by uncompromising fringe factions within the House GOP may now see the world through their eyes. At the time, many a pundit opined that Boehner and Ryan had to coddle tea partiers or their successors in disruption, the House Freedom Caucus, or else lose the gavel. But the problem is more fundamental than that: Those dissident factions had enough votes to scuttle legislation if they sided with Democrats, which they were more than willing to do even on bills that only a conservative could love. So the speaker had little choice but to accommodate them on measures that Democrats opposed, which is almost everything the GOP-controlled House moved.