Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raise their baby to be black?

But will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose very marriage was a break from royal traditions, break with the tradition of a British royal family life and raise their boy their way? He’ll learn plenty about his royal background, being seventh in line to the throne. What will he know about his American family? He’ll know he’s royal when photographers incessantly snap his picture at events. But I’m guessing that one of his first questions to his parents will be: Am I black? The answer: Yes, you are. And if he didn’t guess it from looking at his light-skinned mother, then he need only look at his maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.