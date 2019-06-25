Don’t claim to be inclusive of ‘everyone’ if you don’t want Trump supporters

With two parties exerting a stranglehold on elected offices, We the People don’t have the luxury of supporting leaders who share every one of our core beliefs. We all have to hold our noses to some degree — and Republicans more than Democrats these days. The president who embraced trickle-down economics and gave them two conservative Supreme Court justices is also the guy detaining migrant children in deplorable conditions, trying to speed global warming and threatening the economy with a trade war (which some Democrats are cheering on).