Mueller's statement was even less satisfying than the 'Game of Thrones' finale

Even his remarks Wednesday revealed little to nothing. Democrats hoping for some signal that Mueller believes President Trump obstructed justice got only the faintest whiff thereof, in Mueller’s lengthy explanation for why the report reached no conclusion on the issue. For constitutional reasons, Mueller explained, long-standing Justice Department regulations forbid its prosecutors (and special counsels) from obtaining indictments against sitting presidents. Given that restriction, he said, it would be unfair to level accusations of criminal conduct that a president couldn’t rebut in court. But he also repeated a point made in his report, which is that if the evidence showed Trump had not obstructed justice, the report would say so. And it did not.