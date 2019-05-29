Special counsel Robert Mueller to make a statement on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who studiously avoided public comments during his two years overseeing the investigation into Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election, plans a public statement Wednesday morning, the Justice Department announced.
The brief statement from the department did not say what topics Mueller would address. The department released a redacted version of Mueller’s report six weeks ago.
The House Judiciary Committee has been seeking Mueller’s public testimony about the investigation, but negotiations over when he might testify have stalled. Mueller reportedly has been reluctant to be drawn into the political fray of public questioning.