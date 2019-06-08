Another week at Santa Anita, another horse dies. What is wrong with this park?

The park has maintained that its recent reforms and its crackdown on trainers who don’t follow the rules will help make the park safer for horses. Yet horses continue to die there. And with all the uncertainty about why more than two dozen horses have died at Santa Anita in less than six months, the park seems willing to risk more deaths to keep going for barely nine more days in the park’s current racing season. That’s mind-boggling. Although, sadly, it’s also a common calculus among horse trainers and owners and track officials everywhere. That needs to change.