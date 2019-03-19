Democrats should really shut up about packing the Supreme Court

Granted, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans trashed a different norm in 2016 when they refused even to hold a hearings on Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee for the seat that eventually went to Gorsuch. Obama was entitled to Senate consideration of his nominee even in a presidential election year. (The same would have been true if a Republican president had nominated someone to the court in an election year and Democrats had controlled the Senate.)