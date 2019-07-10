If Russia didn't cook up the Seth Rich conspiracy, our fake news economy would have

All it takes is the donning of a tin foil MAGA hat and barely a squint to see what really happened here. I mean, just connect the dots! Rich worked for the DNC. The DNC was about a week away from officially handing Hillary Clinton the party’s nomination, itself the result of a conspiracy against Bernie Sanders. Clinton is well known to be a creature of pure wretchedness and evil, consumed by all kinds of vile secrets, harebrained schemes, and diabolical plans. Therefore, if it can safely be assumed Rich was a whistleblower — likely the source of those soon to be Wikileaked DNC emails — gunned down in the streets by a Clinton-sanctioned hit-squad. Case closed. Didn’t even need to break out the old pin board and yarn to piece this one together. Nope, it’s a clean shave without even the slightest hint of Occam’s razor burn.