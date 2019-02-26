Can kids wear black armbands to school but not MAGA hats?

It’s ironic that Tinker may be teetering at a time when, in other settings, children are being praised for speaking out on political issues. Consider the adulation showered on the survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., who have become gun-control activists. Or the flak Sen. Dianne Feinstein has taken for the way she received youngsters ages 7 to 16 who came to her office last week to lobby her to support the Green New Deal. (Feinstein has her defenders.)