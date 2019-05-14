Supreme Court conservatives are bickering over the death penalty and religion

Whose interest carries more weight, those of the government and victims’ families, for whom a speedy execution supposedly brings closure and resolution? Or the person the government wants to execute under a system that is rife with human error, and that has led, according to a database maintained by the death Penalty Information Center, to more than 165 capital convictions of the innocent? Or the American people, in whose name executions are carried out and who have a right to know that the system is fair and reliable?