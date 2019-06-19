Can President Trump, the most powerful man in America, successfully run as a victim?

Everything about Trump as a politician defies convention, including the very fact that he is president. So it’s fitting that he chose to open his official campaign for a second term (the unofficial campaign began the day he was inaugurated) by disdaining the road map laid out by his two-term predecessors. This won’t be an upbeat campaign that celebrates how much better we are (in Trump’s view) than we were four years ago — he’ll make that argument, of course, but more as a grace note than a recurring motif.