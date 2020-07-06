The view of Angeles Crest Highway from Grizzly Flats Trail. (Michelle Faucheux)
On the cedar-lined road into Buckhorn Campground. (Michelle Faucheux)
Charlton Flats picnic area on a socked-in, chilly spring day. (Michelle Faucheux)
Near Vetter Mountain, a sliver of the 53-mile Silver Moccasin Trail. (Michelle Faucheux)
The exposed section of the Windy Gap Trail up to Mt. Islip. (Michelle Faucheux)
A lone tree above the Little Pines Loop in Chilao Campground. (Michelle Faucheux)
The ruin of an old fire look-out at the top of Mt. Islip. (Michelle Faucheux)
Cooper Canyon Falls in full spring run-off. (Michelle Faucheux)
Wildflower-covered hill on the Grizzly Flat Trail. (Michelle Faucheux)
The 5,200-foot elevation Charlton Flats Picnic Area. (Michelle Faucheux)
The Angeles Crest Highway, near La Cañada. (Michelle Faucheux)