Letters to the Editor: As concerns arise around ICE and racial profiling, ‘Could it happen to me?’

To the editor: The article about racial profiling fears regarding the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement set me to thinking ( “Fears of racial profiling rise as Border Patrol conducts ‘roving patrols,’ detains U.S. citizens,” June 15). Could it happen to me?

I’d characterize myself generally as recognizable as Latino. I assure myself that I was born here in a family that has been in California for 125 years. Yet, we hear of Latinos who are U.S. citizens getting detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

I further assure myself that I’m a Stanford law graduate living in an upscale community, and have been a practicing business litigation attorney for 48 years. No matter; if my friend, Sen. Alex Padilla, can be manhandled by law enforcement officials, who am I to think I would be exempt? But I’ll be damned if I’ll go around carrying my passport “just in case.”

It galls me most of all that I, a Vietnam-era vet, could be subject to having my citizenship questioned simply on the basis of physical appearance under policies promulgated by President Trump and his political advisor, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — neither of whom ever served in uniform, and neither of whom would even be in this country but for the historical American tradition of chain migration. To cut to the chase, what is a sound basis for determining whether someone on the street might be foreign born without authorization to be in this country? I don’t have the answer, but both moral and secular law dictate that it should not be their skin tone or physical appearance.

Agustin Medina, South Pasadena

To the editor: “Growing concerns of racial profiling,” you think? It really doesn’t take much to come to this conclusion. ICE, along with other federal agencies, has been rampaging through neighborhoods in our city where our Latino co-workers and neighbors live and grabbing people off the street, with seemingly no reason other than the color of their skin. This certainly isn’t happening in Woodland Hills, where the majority of immigrants are white.

And, as this is happening, the president of the United States is calling for “remigration,” which is a term used by the far-right in Europe calling for ethnic cleansing of nonwhite people through forced or “voluntary” deportation. This is also against the backdrop of Trump offering asylum to white South Africans. There is no evidence that they face any persecution in the country where, despite the victory of the African National Congress in the ’90s, the economy still disproportionately favors white people .

Let’s call it what it is. This is not about catching and deporting “violent criminals.” It is about white supremacy, or making America white privileged again.

Leslie Simon and Marc Bender, Woodland Hills

To the editor: It is clearly illegal, not to mention immoral, to stop people and ask for proof of citizenship based on the color of their skin. If ICE wants to catch people who are not supposed to be here, they need to do it neutrally. I suggest they set up checkpoints like the ones used on New Year’s Eve to deter drinking and driving. They need to stop every car and ask every person, no matter their age or appearance, for proof of citizenship. And that means birth certificate or passport — driver’s licenses don’t count.

Anyone without the proper documentation would be taken into custody until someone can come down and produce the proper paperwork. And this needs to be done everywhere, including, say, Huntington Beach. After a few days of this, let’s see how popular ICE is with the MAGA crowd.

Craig Zerouni, Los Angeles