Letters to the Editor: What would actually help with the youth mental health crisis?

To the editor: Guest contributors Naomi Schaefer Riley and Sally Satel present a case of wanting better parenting by pulling out an unconnected list of problems, behaviors and observations concerning teens and their parents ( “What kids need — and adults need to know — to combat the youth mental health crisis,” June 17). Lack of religion, lack of strong relationships, easy access to cannabis (without reference to access to other drugs like alcohol, depressants, medications, etc.) and the increasing number of single-family households.

In short, they lay out the ever-present case that there are many teens who are floundering and present their own pet ideas without much justification as to how to solve this problem. Of course, young people regularly attending any type of wholesome event weekly will be more likely to feel better about themselves, whether it is a religious service, Boy Scout/Girl Scout meetings or other youth groups or school clubs. Of course, parents paying more attention to their teens by spending time doing positive things with them will help.

It is unfortunate that with all the positive things that could be suggested, these authors use an ever-present problem to steer everyone toward what seem to be their personal favorite solutions rather than attempting to suggest that parents find things that might work for their and their child’s personal situations.

Advertisement

Michael Lampel, Granada Hills