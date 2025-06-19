Letters to the Editor: The resurgence of downtown is some much-needed good news for L.A.

To the editor: Finally, good news among the stream of doom and gloom coverage of what is happening in Los Angeles ( “With a surging residency rate, this neighborhood is transforming L.A.,” June 17). The comeback of downtown Los Angeles is no surprise to me, an 87-year-old who has lived in DTLA for 10 years. I moved downtown to be within walking distance of the major arts, cultural and sports venues that I love. Not only could I ditch my car, but I would be living in a diverse neighborhood full of millennials and their dogs along with expats of all ages.

That lure of downtown is still alive and kicking today as it attracts new residents despite difficult times. The resiliency of downtown was demonstrated in the aftermath of the devastating pandemic which, I believe, was a factor in fostering the comeback. That resiliency remains at play today as the downtown community works with public officials to help advance solutions to the major challenges besetting our neighborhood and those across the city. May the good news continue.

Billie Greer, Los Angeles